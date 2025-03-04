Second trial incineration of Union Carbide waste postponed, likely to begin from Wednesday evening

Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) The second trial incineration of the waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy could not begin on Tuesday as the cleaning of the incinerator and other equipment was underway at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, and it may start from Wednesday evening, officials said.

As part of the plan to dispose of 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, it was transported to the disposal plant run by a private company in Pithampur, about 250 km from the state capital, on January 2.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered that trials for the disposal of this waste be conducted in three rounds with adherence to all safety norms, and also directed that their reports be presented before the court on March 27.

In a release, the Public Relations Department of the state government said that after the first round of trials, the incinerator was left to cool down and the process takes 18 to 20 hours.

"Due to cleaning of the incinerator and the bag filter, the second trial could not be started on Tuesday and it is likely to start from Wednesday evening," it said.

State Pollution Control Board's regional officer Srinivas Dwivedi told PTI, "The first round of incineration of 10 tonnes of the Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur waste disposal plant on a trial basis began on February 28 and ended on March 3." Once the process of cleaning the incinerator and other equipment gets over, the second round of trial will begin. As part of that, another consignment of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide factory waste will be incinerated, he said.

The first round of trial lasted about 75 hours and during this time 135 kg of waste was dumped in the plant's incinerator every hour, Dwivedi said, adding that during the second round of trial, 180 kg of waste is to be dumped in the incinerator every hour.

According to the State Pollution Control Board, in the first round of waste disposal, particulate matter from this plant was removed. Emissions of particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride and total organic carbon were found to be within standard limits.

The state government has said that the waste from the Union Carbide factory includes soil from the premises of the closed unit, reactor residues, Sevin (pesticide) residues, naphthal residues and "semi-processed" residues.

The pollution control board says that scientific evidence shows that the effect of Sevin and naphthal chemicals in this waste has now become "almost negligible".

According to the board, there is no presence of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas in this waste at present and it does not contain any radioactive particles.

Highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal during the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. At least 5,479 people were killed and thousands were crippled. It is considered one of the world's biggest industrial disasters.

After the waste from the factory responsible for the Bhopal gas tragedy was brought to Pithampur, the area has witnessed several protests by local residents. The protesters have expressed fears of harm to human population and environment due to the disposal of this waste, which the state government has completely rejected.

The state government says that there are adequate arrangements for safe disposal of Union Carbide factory waste in the waste disposal unit of Pithampur. PTI HWP MAS NP