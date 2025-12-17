Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) India's collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) reflects a shared commitment to bring traditional medicine into the mainstream of global healthcare through science, standards and evidence, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the inauguration of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The session marked the beginning of the three-day mega global scientific congregation which will conclude on December 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the closing ceremony of the Summit on Friday. Centered on the theme "Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-Being", the summit is being jointly organised by the WHO and the Ministry of Ayush.

The event brings together policymakers, scientists, practitioners, indigenous knowledge holders and civil society leaders from around the world to advance a shared vision of balanced, inclusive and sustainable health systems.

In a video message, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, appreciated India's partnership and leadership in the field of traditional medicine.

Emphasising that health is not only about technology and treatment but also about balance, dignity and the shared wisdom of humanity, he noted that the World Health Assembly earlier this year adopted the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034.

The strategy focuses on strengthening the evidence base to guide decisions through science and data, ensuring safety and quality through effective regulation, integrating traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) into national health systems.

To translate this strategy into action, Ghebreyesus said, WHO has established the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

In his inaugural address, Jadhav said, "India's collaboration with the World Health Organisation reflects a shared commitment to bring traditional medicine into the mainstream of global healthcare through science, standards and evidence." "Since the partnership began in 2016, significant milestones have been achieved, including the launch of ICD-11 Module 2 in 2024, integrating Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani morbidity codes into international health classification.

"Ongoing work on the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI) and the upcoming WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, scheduled for completion in October 2025, underscore a decisive shift towards global acceptance, harmonisation, and institutional strengthening of traditional medicine," the minister said.

Jadhav said India continues to expand international cooperation in the field of traditional medicine through education, research and capacity building.

The country offers 104 scholarships annually to foreign nationals, has signed 26 country-level MoUs, collaborates with over 50 institutions worldwide, and has established Ayush Chairs in 15 universities and Ayush Information Cells in 43 countries, he said.

Collaborative research initiatives, including ashwagandha trials in the United Kingdom, Guduchi studies in Germany, and Ayurveda-based diabetes research in Latvia, are generating a growing body of evidence, he added.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted that the summit builds on the momentum of the first WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine and the Gujarat Declaration, reaffirming a shared global commitment to science-based, sustainable, and equitable traditional medicine.