Second witness' statement recorded in UP court over Shah's alleged remarks on Ambedkar

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) The statement of the second witness was on Tuesday recorded in the MP-MLA court hearing on a complaint filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged objectionable remarks on B R Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha last year.

The details of the statement recorded by the second witness are not immediately known. The court has fixed March 29 as the next date of hearing.

The second witness testified on behalf of the complainant in the special court. Later, Special Judge Shubham Verma fixed March 29 as the next date of hearing.

Replying to a debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in Rajya Sabha on December 17 last year, Shah criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking Ambedkar's name and said if they took God's name so many times they could have earned a place in heaven.

The petitioner, Ram Khelawan, has said in his plea that Shah made the remarks about a person regarded as God by millions of poor and his statements deeply hurt their sentiments, including his own.

The petitioner had said he had given a complaint to register an FIR against Shah on December 24 but no action was taken on it due to which he had to approach the court. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS