Secondary education department officer held for bribery in Agra

Agra (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A vigilance team on Saturday arrested the joint director of the secondary education department's Agra division for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the vigilance department, RP Sharma asked for a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from an assistant teacher posted in an Agra school.

Sharma was investigating a case against Ajaypal Singh, the assistant teacher.

Singh complained to the vigilance department that Sharma had asked for a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The vigilance department lodged a complaint against Sharma and, after gathering proof, laid a trap to nab him.

On Saturday, Sharma asked Singh to meet him with the first installment of Rs 3 lakh outside his office. He was caught red handed while accepting the bribe.

The secondary education department has also begun an investigation against the officer. PTI COR SZM