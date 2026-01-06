Secondary Grade teachers continue to stage protest in TN

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Nearly 1,000 members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association continued their protest on Tuesday, demanding "equal pay for equal work." The strike entered its 12th day, with teachers urging the state government to rectify pay anomalies for those who joined service on or after June 1, 2009.

"We are continuing our protests today. Nearly 1,000 teachers are protesting here. Members of the association are also staging protests at district headquarters across the state," an official of the association told PTI.

According to the official, secondary grade teachers appointed on or after June 1, 2009, have a basic pay difference of Rs 3,170 compared with those who joined a day earlier.

Subsequent pay commission revisions have increased the disparity to over Rs 9,000.

The teachers are protesting at the Directorate of School Education, DPI campus in the city.

Association representatives met the Director of School Education on Monday to discuss the issue, and talks were scheduled to continue, the official added. PTI VIJ SSK