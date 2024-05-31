Secret chamber with stone idols found at Pandharpur's Vitthal temple

Pune, May 31 (PTI) A secret chamber with stone idols has been found at the famous Vitthal temple in Maharashtra's Pandharpur town, an official said on Friday.

The discovery was made near the Hanuman temple gate of the centuries-old temple complex which attracts millions of devotees every year.

"Conservation work is going on inside the temple. Workers discovered a secret chamber on Thursday. At its entrance it is 2 by 2 feet and inside it widens to 5 by 5 feet," said Rajendra Shelke, executive officer of the temple trust.

"We opened the chamber in the presence of trustees and other people, and found two big ancient idols of different incarnations of Lord Vishnu, an idol of Goddess Mahishasur Mardini, stone footprints (`paduka') and two small idols," he said.

Besides these black stone idols, some old coins were also found.

"We have called archaeological experts. After their assessment, we will know how old the idols are," he said.