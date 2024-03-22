'Secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed with INDIA bloc's victory: TN CM

Tiruchirappalli, Mar 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said 'secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed after INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre.

Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign here, Stalin, seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK and allies, said BJP's fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his 'fear of defeat' is reflected well in his eyes and face, he claimed.

Similar to Electoral bonds, "they (referring to BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way," which was named PM Cares Fund. All secrets about the Fund will get exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre, he said.

Alleging corruption, Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK, said irregularities to the tune of about Rs seven lakh crore was outlined in a CAG report, in initiatives including the Ayushman Bharat.

Stalin said the Central government which is responsbile to take appropriate action on that report did not comment anything about it. On schemes for the state, he asked: "Can PM Modi spell out one special scheme implemented for Tamil Nadu? PTI VGN ROH