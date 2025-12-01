SEC's decision to put off local body polls a political arrangement: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) In a swipe at the Mahayuti government, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday described the postponement of the December 2 polling in some local bodies as a political arrangement intended to get more time for future elections and aided by the poll body.

Elections to 24 out of 288 local bodies, earlier scheduled on December 2, were deferred to December 20 in view of judicial appeals filed against the decisions of Returning Officers following the scrutiny of nomination papers.

The State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision, announced on Saturday, comes in light of irregularities observed in the election process of some local bodies, including the timeline for withdrawal of nominations and the allocation of election symbols.

"This is a political arrangement done with the help of the Election Commission to get more time for future elections," Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also disapproved of the SEC's decision.

"When an election process starts, polls are not halted. This time, polls were stopped," Shinde added. PTI PR NSK