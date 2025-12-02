Section 118 of Land Act will be simplified to facilitate business in HP, amendment bill presented

Dharamshala/Shimla (HP), December 2 (PTI) Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced on Tuesday that Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act of 1972 will be simplified to promote business.

Negi presented an amendment bill in the House regarding this change.

Section 118 currently restricts non-agriculturists and non-Himachalis from buying or transferring agricultural land in the state without government permission.

After the bill is passed, cooperative societies with 100 per cent farmer membership will no longer require approval under Section 118 of the Land Act. This exemption would accelerate employment generation and the establishment of new enterprises in the state, according to the bill.

Providing exemptions to cooperative societies with farmer members under Section 118 of the Land Act will benefit over 2 million people associated with cooperative societies. The draft amendment states that this will increase per capita income in the state and strengthen the state's economy.

Furthermore, fully constructed buildings in rural areas will be allowed to be leased for short periods, and leases up to 10 years will also be permitted in these regions.

The proposed amendment will exempt individuals from needing Section 118 clearances when purchasing buildings or flats constructed by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) or by private builders.

This exemption will also apply to subsequent purchasers of these buildings, allowing non-farmers to buy fully constructed properties.

Amid speculations that the Congress government is attempting to alter Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act of 1972, BJP leaders have made it clear that they will oppose the proposed changes.