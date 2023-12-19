Section 144 imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district following fresh violence

Churachandpur: The Manipur government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for two months in Churachandpur district following fresh violence, according to an official order.

Advertisment

Various parts of the northeastern state have been rocked by ethnic strife since May this year.

Incidents of sporadic violence were reported from several places in Churachandpur district, especially in Thingkangphai village, on Monday.

"There are still chances of breach of peace due to the confrontation between the two groups of people… and the situation is still tense," the district magistrate said in an order.

Advertisment

The prohibitory orders prohibiting gathering of five or more people and carrying arms were imposed on Monday and it would be in force till February 18, 2024.

All efforts have been made by law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in the affected areas, District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.