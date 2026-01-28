Section of Allahabad HC lawyers stages protest against UGC's new regulations, warns of public movement

Prayagraj, Jan 28 (PTI) A section of lawyers of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday staged a demonstration against UGC's new regulation to counter caste-based discrimination in campuses and warned of a public movement if it is not withdrawn within 48 hours.

At Ambedkar crossing near the high court, the lawyers raised slogans and burnt a copy of UGC's Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations (PEHEIR) 2026 and demanded its withdrawal terming it as 'divisive'.

They criticized the new regulation, saying it will divide the society and create animosity among different castes.

Former joint secretary of high court bar association Ashutosh Tiwari demanded immediate withdrawal of the regulation.

He said that ignoring the public protest would prove to be counter-productive for the government, as public resentment is high everywhere.

Those who spoke warned that if this bill is not withdrawn within 48 hours, the lawyers will launch a public movement against it and the entire government machinery would be responsible for it.

The new UGC regulations aim to remove discrimination based on religion, race, gender, place of birth, caste, or disability. They focus especially on protecting scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, and persons with disabilities.

However, the latest UGC rules have drawn criticism mainly from students belonging to general or unreserved categories, as according to them, the regulations may unfairly target them and do not offer equal protection to all. PTI COR RAJ ZMN