Section of conservancy workers try to protest in front of secretariat, detained

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) A section of conservancy workers, as part of their attempt to intensify their protest against privatisation, tried to stage a demonstration in front of the Secretariat, and were detained by the police on Friday.

Opposing the privatisation of garbage clearing work in two zones that fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation area, the conservancy staff have been protesting since August 1.

On Friday, a section of workers, the majority of them women staff who represent the 'Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam' (Right of workers movement), which is leading the protest, tried to stage a demonstration in front of the Secretariat.

The protestors were raising slogans against the corporation's decision to privatise two of the zones -- Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Immediately, they were detained by the police personnel and were evicted in a police vehicle.

Meanwhile, reports said another section of workers who tried to enter the sea as part of the agitation were detained by the police too. PTI VIJ ADB