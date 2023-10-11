Section of JNU students protest against JNUSU polls delay, boycotts classes

New Delhi: A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students boycotted classes on Wednesday in support of a strike call to protest against "delays" in conducting students' union elections, leaders of several organisations said.

No immediate reaction was available from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on the issue.

Students affiliated with various organisations also held demonstrations against the delay in holding elections to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the leaders said.

The ABVP, however, did not take part in the strike call.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh told PTI that the students' union issued an "ultimatum" to the university administration, seeking a reply on holding the elections.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), we met the vice-chancellor over the issue and the administration sought another week to furnish an update on the elections. We will launch an agitation if no proper reply over the elections is received from the university administration," she said.

Students associated with the CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(ML) Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) and several others from different departments took part in the strike, Ghosh added.

An AISA activist said the elections should have been held by September "but we are already in the middle of October and there is no update on the polls".

An ABVP leader said, "We want the polls to be conducted as soon as possible but not at the cost of academics. The boycott of classes will affect the students' education."

The JNU administration earlier this month said the elections are likely to be held by January once admissions to PhD courses are concluded.