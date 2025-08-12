Section of landowners threaten agitation over compensation ahead of Mizoram rail link's inauguration

Aizawl, Aug 12 (PTI) A section of people, who claim to have given land for the Bairabi-Sairang project that will bring Mizoram in the country's railway map, on Tuesday threatened to start an agitation, claiming that they are yet to receive full compensation.
Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, 14 landowners claimed that they are yet to receive compensation of Rs 14.56 crore for the plots they gave for the project.
They claimed that four of them have not been paid a single penny, while the rest have received a part of the compensation amount.
They said that they will fence their respective land if the government fails to give compensation.
The 51.38-km line will link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town, connecting Mizoram to the country's railway network. The construction of the project began in 2015.
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has already authorised operations on the line, which now awaits official inauguration.
North East Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told PTI that compensation money for the land acquisition has been given to the state government, which is supposed to release the amount to the landowners.
Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia said spot verifications were conducted two times and a report was submitted to the Centre.
He said a meeting was held last week with those landowners who claimed they did not receive compensation.
"It was agreed that a fresh spot verification will be conducted on August 19," he told PTI, expressing apprehension that these were "overlapping claims" as genuine owners have already been compensated. PTI CORR SOM