Section of people creating disturbances in Assam since LS polls: Himanta

Nalbari, Jun 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused a section of people of creating disturbances in the state following the recent Lok Sabha election results, directing police to handle such forces firmly.

"We have observed that certain people are trying to disrupt peace in the state through serious criminal activities," Sarma told reporters after a cabinet meeting here.

The CM highlighted five incidents, including recent rape cases in Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, and Dudhnoi, along with mob violence in Barpeta and Kokrajhar villages. "While such crimes had significantly reduced over the past three years, there has been a troubling spike in incidents over the last month," he remarked.

"During the last three years, such crimes had declined remarkably, but in the last one month, there has been a series of incidents and this is a matter of concern," he said.

Sarma claimed that a "pattern has emerged with a certain section indulging in these crimes. Police have been directed to take stern action against the perpetrators of such crimes".

"We are concerned about the rise in such incidents. We will find an appropriate solution to it", he added.

He said his cabinet colleagues have visited the affected areas and stressed the need for analysis into the emergence of these criminal elements.

Sarma had earlier said the Lok Sabha results in Nagaon and Dhubri, both minority dominated constituencies and won by the Congress, indicate a weak social fabric and if there is no resistance to this, it will prove to be dangerous for Assamese society.

Regarding the change of the investigation officer (IO) in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam, Sarma said the special court has given the order and we have to abide by it.

"I have, however, asked for an examination of the judgment as the court has the right to summon those considered to be accused by them instead of shifting the onus to the IO," he added.

The court, in a recent order, had directed the additional director general of CID, who is heading the Special Investigation Team, to engage a new investigating officer to conduct further investigation into the case and submit the report within three months.

The former investigating officer, Prateek V Thube, has been since replaced by another police official Upen Kalita. PTI DG DG MNB