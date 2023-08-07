Secular credentials of Indian constitution based on unity in diversity: Kovind

Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the secular credentials which the Constitution of India has established are based on the principles of unity in diversity, Stating that India has seen many rulers and kingdoms since ancient times with varied ideologies ruling this land, he said that one of the biggest impacts of such a political scenario has been that the citizens have come to accept diversity in their lives.

Kovind said that it was this sense of acceptability that formed India's constitution.

"The concept of 'Sarvadharma Sama bhava', which is intrinsic to our culture, is also the guiding light for our constitutional values," the former President said.

He said that the secular credentials that the constitution has established are based on these principles, "thereby forming the sound foundation of a unified country, even though diverse in its religion and culture." Speaking at a programme - "Ethos of Indian Constitution - unity in diversity" here, he said that the country's constitution is a way of its people's lives as it is heavily inspired by the traditions and culture of the land.

"The subtle impact of this culture and heritage can be inevitably perceived in our constitution," Kovind said.

He said that the Preamble to the constitution has the words "socialist, secular, democratic," and the subsequent lines ensure that the Indian constitution secures to all its citizens liberty, equality and fraternity.

"These words are not mere expressions but are basic pillars of our constitution which make our constitution one of its own kind in the entire world," Kovind, a lawyer by profession, said.

He said that the written constitution provides that all states and union territories are and will always remain a part of India thereby underlining the spirit of unity of the country.

"The constitution of India is a custodian of our pluralist society and respects its various cultures and ethnic groups," he said.

The former President said that people coming from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds "enjoy the protection of equality and social justice as ingrained in the fundamental rights of the constitution." Stating that the constitution defines India as a secular country, he said that this means that the state will not practise, profess or align with any religion, but it will protect and respect all the religions in the society.

Kovind said that Article 25 of the constitution provides that the people are allowed to preach and propagate any religion and that the state cannot interfere in the religious matters of the public.

He said that the state has to ensure that there is no discrimination on the grounds of religion against any person.

"The founding members of the constitution were aware of the diversity and multiplicity in our society and took all measures to maintain and protect this uniqueness through the tenets of our constitution," he said.

Kovind said that India's diversity can also be comprehended from the fact that it is a land of innumerable languages and dialects.

"India must probably be the only country in the world to have recognised as many as 22 languages," he said.

Kovind said that even the economic system of India is a healthy combination of free principles and the welfare state.

"Indian constitution conforms to accommodating diverse aspirations and yet tying them together in a single thread," he said.

Kovind said that it is not without reason that the age-old adage "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" (world is one family) has been identified as the theme of India's G20 presidency. PTI AMR RG