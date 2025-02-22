Secular forces must be united to stop BJP's progress: CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Maintaining that unity of secular forces is necessary to stop BJP's juggernaut, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Saturday admitted that the Left party has struggled to strengthen itself and regain public support.

Karat said that to fight the RSS ideology, which according to him has spread across the country, it is crucial to strengthen the CPI(M) and other Left parties.

The unity of opposition INDIA bloc ensured that the BJP did not win a majority by itself in the last Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The CPI(M) central committee coordinator said in West Bengal, the Left forces need to escalate its presence to fight the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

"In present circumstances, the Leftists have to fight both the TMC and the BJP," Karat said after inaugurating a four-day party state conference at Dankuni in Hooghly district.

Claiming that Leftist workers in the state have faced numerous attacks in the last three years, he said, "Despite atrocities, the CPI(M) has made advancements in organising people's movements on various issues, including the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder of an on-duty doctor." The four-day state conference is being attended by CPI(M) politburo members Manik Sarkar, Brinda Karat, Surjyakanta Mishra, M A Baby, Tapan Sen, Ashok Dhawale, Nilotpal Basu, and Ramchandra Dome.

The conference, which was inaugurated by Karat, is likely to chalk out the strategy of the party for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

A public meeting will be held at Dankuni on February 25, the concluding day of the state conference, a CPI(M) official said.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front failed to win any seats in the 2021 assembly elections and in the 2019 and 2024 parliamentary polls, where it contested all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The party has been holding programmes and protests over several issues in the state, including law and order, farmer issues, and education-related matters, but electoral gains in the form of seats in the assembly and Lok Sabha from the state have been eluding it.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP have cornered almost all seats in the state assembly and the Lok Sabha in West Bengal.

Party insiders said that long-term plans may be deliberated at the conference to regain the party's fortunes both on the electoral arena as well as in regaining public support. PTI AMR MNB