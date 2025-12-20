Secularism ''bitter'' word for BJP, it is desperate to delete it from Constitution, alleges TN CM

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dec 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday alleged that the BJP hated the very concept of secularism and that it is desperate to have it removed from the Constitution.

Presiding over a Christmas event here, Stalin hailed the yeoman services of Sarah Tucker, a Christian missionary of the early 19th century, in facilitating education to women of Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu.

"It is the institutions like Sarah Tucker College that serve as the foundation for a large number of women getting educated in southern Tamil Nadu," the CM said. Christmas is a festival that sows seeds of faith, one that shows compassion, and guides towards peace and celebrates joy. Hindus, Muslims and Christians should live like brothers and such functions must help it.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is the movement that truly cares for the welfare of minorities. It was during the regimes led by the DMK that a plethora of initiatives and schemes were implemented; a virtual golden age for the protection of the welfare of minorities.

Outlining several initiatives, the CM underlined that the subsidy for the Jerusalem pilgrimage has been enhanced and 16 churches have been refurbished at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore.

Also, ancient churches were being renovated at a cost of Rs 20 crore in 12 districts and work is on for new cemetries in 6 districts by way of allocation of government lands.

In the teacher selection committees of minority educational institutions, only representatives of those respective institutions will select teachers and he has come to the event only after signing the GO facilitating it.

He underlined many other initiatives including appointment of 1,439 teachers in educational institutions administered by minorities.

The CM said his government has fulfilled demands and carried out renovation and related tasks for all without any discrimination on grounds of religion.

Hence, the people of Tamil Nadu fully support his regime and this was irritating some people. "Many are thinking on disturbing peace in Tamil Nadu; they think of dividing the people living in harmony and turning them into enemies," he alleged.

However, Tamil Nadu has realised that the path some organisations intend leading people in the name of spirituality is the path towards violence. A sense of brotherhood and the power of rationality are what Tamil Nadu stands for. "Our Dravidian model regime is being run as a testament to the vision of Jesus, who said that everyone should have everything they need." The union government poses a threat to minority communities.

"That is why, when they brought the Citizenship Amendment Act, we strongly opposed it and staged protests. However, the AIADMK supported it." Further the CM alleged that the BJP hated secularism and wanted to delete it from the Constitution.

"As far as the BJP at the Centre is concerned, the very word secularism is bitter for them like the neem fruit. They are desperate to remove it from the Constitution itself." They aim to destroy the nation's diversity and create an authoritarian future of one religion, one language, one culture, one election, one party and one leader. They are trying to implement their plan in Tamil Nadu as well, but the DMK and the state have the strength to oppose and scuttle the BJP's "nefarious designs", he said.

On SIR, the CM said that the work has still not been completed.

"The BJP government ruling at the Centre will make various attempts to prevent us from voting. We will defeat all of those and we will definitely win." The chief minister said MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj has been continuously organizing such Christmas functions as a festival of equality for the past 15 years. The legislator is inspired by the thought that everyone should be united and love one another, he said.

The "Manithaneya Magathuva Christumas Peruvizha 2025," event was held by the Christuva Nallenna Iyakkam led by DMK legislator Irudayaraj. PTI VGN VGN SA