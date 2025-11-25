Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train augmented with four more coaches

Vijayawada, Nov 25 (PTI) The Secunderabad to Tirupati and vice versa Vande Bharat train has been permanently augmented with four additional coaches.

Starting from November 26, train number 20701 from Secunderabad to Tirupati and train number 20702 from Tirupati to Secunderabad will be augmented with four more air-conditioned chair car coaches, raising the total number of this category coaches from 14 to 18.

"The Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express has been permanently augmented with additional coaches," said an official release from the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone late on Monday.

However, there will be no change in executive class coaches, which remain at two while the total number of coaches for this train rises from 16 to 20. PTI STH KH