Secure messaging apps like Signal, Telegram major challenge to counter online radicalisation: Govt

New Delhi: The use of secured messaging applications like Signal, Telegram, Viber and the dark Web besides end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp by radical elements to connect with like-minded individuals is proving to be a "major challenge" for security agencies to counter online radicalisation, government said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said as the extensive use of cyber technology is the main tool for propagating radical ideology, cyberspace is being monitored ceaselessly.

The minister said at present, apart from state police, the NIA is investigating 67 cases relating to online radicalisation. In these cases, 325 accused have been arrested, 336 accused have been charge-sheeted and 63 accused have been convicted so far.

"Cyber patrolling is done on a regular basis to identify and monitor such content and entities which are targeting gullible/depressed/ alienated youth," the minister said.

Advertisment

He said websites and accounts involved in communal and anti-India propaganda affecting the sovereignty and integrity of India are being identified and sent to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for action.

During 2024, MeitY has issued directions for blocking 9845 URLs (which also include radical content) till October 2024, he said.

"In addition, u/s 79(3) (b) of IT Act, 2000, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, has also been authorised/designated as an agency to issue 'Take Down Notices' for intermediary/Platform to remove unlawful content," he said.

Advertisment

Rai said regular meetings are being held with all stakeholders and law enforcement agencies for sharing of information including inputs on radical organisations for collectively addressing multiple risk factors associated with radicalisation in a holistic and coordinated manner and to establish effective mechanisms and strategies to tackle radicalisation.

"The use of more secured messaging applications like Signal, Telegram, Viber and dark Web apart from WhatsApp with end-to-end encryption by radical elements to connect with other likeminded elements has proved to be a major challenge for security agencies in its efforts to counter radicalized individuals online," the minister said.

He said the CBI, as National Central Bureau for India, continues to be engaged with INTERPOL for combating Online Radicalisation.

Advertisment

"During the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly held in New Delhi from 18-21st October 2022, the INTERPOL unveiled the first ever Metaverse which is specifically designed for law enforcement worldwide," he said.

Rai said in January 2024, the INTERPOL released a whitepaper on a law enforcement perspective on Metaverse and identified the issue of radicalisation, while noting that terrorists may exploit the Metaverse for online recruitment, radicalisation, training and indoctrination of individuals.