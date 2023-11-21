Secure release of fisherman detained in Oman, TN CM urges Centre

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday expressed concern over the safety of a fisherman from the state allegedly detained in Oman, and urged the External Affairs Ministry to use its diplomatic channels to have him repatriated soon.

The affected family is worried about the safety and well-being of Pethalis, the fisherman, who has been taken to an undisclosed location in Oman by unidentified persons, the chief minister said.

Pethalis, son of Siluvai Antony from Kanniyakumari district, was one among the 18-member crew from Tamil Nadu working in fishing boats in Oman registered under the name of Ujala Amrohi. It was alleged that the owner did not pay the salary for the 18 crew members, the chief minister said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Further, there were some disputes between the owner and the fishermen, led by Pethalis. Subsequently, some unknown persons have taken Pethalis to an unknown location without information. His wife Shoba Rani has requested to secure her husband's release so that he can be repatriated to India, the chief minister said in a letter, a copy of which was made available to the media.

"I request you to direct the Indian Mission in Oman to take the necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to repatriate Thiru. Pethalis," he said in the letter. PTI JSP KH