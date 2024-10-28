Secure release of TN fishermen, boats, on high priority, TN CM tells Centre

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday sought the Centre's immediate intervention in securing the release of 140 fishermen from the state including 12 from Nagapattinam, apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy, and also their fishing vessels that have been seized.

The twelve fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on October 26 and including this, there have been 30 such incidents this year, he said.

"As of today 140 fishermen and 200 fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities. I urge your immediate intervention to take up this issue on a high-priority basis to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats," Stalin said in a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"I am writing this to highlight the incidents of apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities. The arrests have become a festering issue that calls for constructive diplomatic efforts," the CM said.

This recurrent issue continued to pose a severe threat to the livelihood, safety, and security of the fishermen and their families in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, he contended. PTI JSP ROH