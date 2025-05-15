Security agencies alert after drone spotted in Rajasthan's border district

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) A drone found in a field at Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district along the India-Pakistan border on Thursday morning has prompted the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to stay alert.

Villagers in Anupgarh area spotted the drone at around 9.45 am and immediately alerted local authorities.

Anupgarh Station House Officer Ishwar Jangid said he alerted the BSF and reached the spot with a police team.

The drone, approximately 5-7 feet long, was found with its camera module broken and detached.

"We have seized the drone. The area is being thoroughly examined. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in as a precautionary measure," Jangid said.

The drone will be sent for forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and purpose, he said.

Sources in the security establishment said the incident is being treated as serious, given the strategic location of Sri Ganganagar on the international border. Investigators are probing whether the drone was sent from across the border or if it strayed during a military activity.

"In the backdrop of the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, security forces are already on alert in the border areas. The presence of such an object near the frontier is a cause for concern," the SHO said.

BSF personnel and police are maintaining vigil in the area, and further updates are awaited pending technical evaluation, he said. PTI AG RUK RUK