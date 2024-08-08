Security agencies, local administration might be apprehensive about holding Assembly polls in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) PDP leader Iltija Mufti expressed apprehension on Thursday that security agencies and the local administration might be apprehensive about the conduct of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Election Commission ceding space to them would reinforce the notion of the Union Territory being a "police state".

"Easy to hazard a guess that while political parties here will press ECI for early elections in J&K, security agencies and local administration will likely be apprehensive. However ceding space to the latter will only reinforce that J&K will continue being a deep state within a police state. Antithetical and perpetually hostile to democracy," Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

The remarks of Iltija Mufti, daughter and media advisor of People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, came as the Election Commission (EC) arrived here on Thursday to review the preparedness for the Assembly polls.

The EC delegation, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, met the representatives of political parties and senior officers of police and the civil administration. PTI SSB RC