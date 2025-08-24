Security and fire safety to get a boost at Kochi NIA court complex

Kochi, Aug 24 (PTI) Security at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court complex in Kochi, one of the city’s most sensitive judicial zones, is set to be further enhanced.

The state government has approved Rs 26.47 lakh for the second phase of security upgradation, official sources said on Saturday.

Located at the Ernakulam District Court Annex in Kaloor, the complex houses two NIA courts, which also function as Additional Sessions Courts, CBI Special Court, and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Special Court.

Additionally, the CBI Special Court-III also operates in the premises.

As per a government order dated July 27, Rs 24.47 lakh has been approved for additional security systems, while Rs two lakh has been earmarked for installing a new firefighting system.

Police sources said more surveillance cameras will be deployed, besides stationing additional security personnel and bomb squad personnel.

Given the sensitive nature of cases and the people involved in terrorist cases being produced at these courts, the police conducted a security audit a few years ago.

Based on its recommendations, the Kerala High Court Registrar of District Judiciary initiated phased security enhancement measures, sources said.

In the first phase, compound walls were constructed, CCTV cameras were installed, and a bomb squad unit was deployed.

The NIA courts were relocated from Ravipuram to their current Kaloor premises in 2012. PTI TBA HMP ROH