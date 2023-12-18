Security around Badrinath, Kedarnath temples stepped up

Dehradun: Security around Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand was tightened on Monday with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed outside.

The measure was taken due to continuous movement of people involved in ongoing reconstruction projects at the temples, said Harish Gaud, media incharge of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

One platoon each of the ITBP has been deployed at both the temples, he said.

The walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple were gold plated last year. Other reconstruction work is also going on at both Kedarpuri and Badrinath, said Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay.

Though the temples are closed for devotees due to winter, the movement of people involved in construction work continues, he said.

Security around the temples was also stepped up after their closure last year.