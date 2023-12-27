Security arrangements made by Odisha police for New Year's eve celebrations

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) The Odisha police have made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful celebration of New Year's Eve and more than 50 platoons will be deployed in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Strong action will be taken in cases of road rage and drunken driving, Police commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said.

“We will deploy more mobile patrols to reduce our response time. The supervising officials have been sensitised about this. All the inspectors in-charge of police stations and ACPs will be patrolling on the roads on the Zero Night,” The concerned stakeholders, including hotel and apartment owners have been asked to abide by the deadline of 12.30 am for the celebrations issued by the police.

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police, Prateek Singh said that hotels, clubs and bars in Bhubaneswar will be allowed to remain open till 12.30 am on January 1. Hotels and bars are required to seek special permission to extend celebrations till 1.30 am on that day.

The organisers of New Year eve events have been directed to ensure that the number of guests does not exceed their capacity limits, proper functioning of CCTV cameras and deployment of additional staff at parking points and arrangements to drop the guests who may be in a drunken state at their homes, he said.

The organisers have also been advised to have an ambulance on the standby, the DCP added. PTI BBM BBM KK