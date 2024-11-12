Security at Mahakumbh to feature advanced technology including AI: UP DGP

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said the security arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela will be equipped with advanced technology, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

After a review meeting on preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the DGP told reporters, "Our control room will have data of around 1 million suspicious individuals, and we will closely monitor all types of anti-social elements." "Security personnel deployed at the fair are being trained how to interact courteously with pilgrims. This year, the government has allocated approximately Rs 180 crore specifically for fire safety, communication and disaster management," he said.

The DGP said an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team would be constantly on duty during the fair.

"We will monitor the event from the sky, on the ground and through CCTV during the main bathing days. Additionally, services for visitors from across the country and abroad will be available via an app," he said.

On addressing misinformation on social media during the event, he said, "We will set up a system that can reach up to 1 million people with accurate information within 30 minutes. We have also engaged some social media influencers to help spread factual updates throughout the Kumbh Mela." Mahakumbh will begin on January 13, 2025 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. PTI RAJ ABN ABN KSS KSS