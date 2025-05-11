Security at scientific installations along western border stepped up: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) In the wake of an armed conflict with Pakistan, the government has decided to step up security at scientific installations across the country, particularly along the western border, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Singh reviewed the security preparedness at scientific and technical installations across the country on Saturday and issued directions for an upgrade, particularly in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The sites of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Srinagar and Leh and the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu will also get a security upgrade, the minister said in a post on X.

Singh specifically reviewed the preparedness and security mechanisms at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu; CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh; CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Jalandhar; CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh; DBT-Biotech Research Innovation Council (BRIC), National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali.

All scientific institutions have been directed to review and enhance their current security protocols in light of the prevailing situation, an official statement said.

Singh also asked the institutions to immediately inform the respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection.

The minister asked each institution to develop and circulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for an emergency response to ensure that both the staff and local authorities are well-prepared.

To avoid putting students and researchers, who may have returned to their home states, at disadvantage, Singh said all upcoming examinations and research proposal calls are to be postponed until further notice. PTI SKU RC