Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city after Red Fort blast

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Security has been beefed at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, its base camp Katra, and Jammu city following the Red Fort blast in the national capital Monday evening, officials said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that occurred during peak evening hours when the area was crowded, officials said.

"Security has been beefed up in vital areas of the Jammu region. Security measures have been immediately strengthened at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and the base camp in Katra," a police officer told PTI.

Security has also been enhanced in and around Jammu city, he said, adding that vigilance has been increased along railway tracks and the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway.

A high alert has been sounded across the region.

Top police officers conducted security checks in Katra on Monday night.

DIG Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma carried out a security inspection at night in Jammu city. PTI AB VN VN