Security beefed in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6 Babri mosque demolition day

Sambhal: Sambhal administration on Thursday said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence, even as police beef up security in the district a day before December 6 – the date Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by the Hindu right in 1992.

Police also estimated the arson and vandalism damage in the Sambhal violence to be worth more than Rs 1 crore.

"We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence ... in all likelihood today," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told PTI.

He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey.

"There is a peace committee meeting at 3 pm and we will discuss the situation with everyone," he said.

"We are currently designing it (poster). It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested," he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

"So far, 34 people have been arrested, and efforts to apprehend others are ongoing. Names of 83 individuals have emerged, and 400 photographs have been collected. A unique identification process is being carried out," he said.

On the damages, Bishnoi said, "Damages exceeding Rs 1 crore have been reported so far. This includes burnt transformers, broken cameras, and vehicles set on fire. Recovery will be made from the rioters once they are identified, and chargesheets will be filed against them."

The Uttar Pradesh government had on November 27 said it will make those involved in the Sambhal violence pay for the damage to public property and display their pictures on public walls.

Sambhal police has already released several pictures of those allegedly involved in violence.

In these photographs, nine persons have been identified and help is sought from people to identify those who have masks on their faces.

"A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson earlier said.

In 2020, the government had put up posters of individuals allegedly linked with vandalism during the anti-CAA protests.

The posters were later removed following a court order.

On the administration's preparations for Friday prayers at the mosque, Pensiya said, "Thirty magistrates have been deployed in view of Friday prayers tomorrow. Today, a Peace Committee meeting is being held, and discussions with mosque leaders have also taken place."

He said after the meeting, mosque leaders will release statements on social media urging peace. "Friday prayers will be conducted peacefully, but we remain vigilant."

Bishnoi said the police will conduct a foot patrol in the evening.

On preparations for December 6, the day babri mosque was demolished by kar sevaks, the SP said, "Sambhal district is fully prepared. One company of RAF, nine companies of PAC, and additional RRF personnel have been deployed. Police will be stationed at every corner to ensure the day passes peacefully."

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.

Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.