Security beefed up across Delhi as armed conflict with Pakistan intensifies

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Security was heightened across the national capital on Thursday with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations.

The security beef-up comes amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani military last night tried to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. The attempts were foiled, and a Pakistani air defence system was destroyed in Lahore.

Police sources said special commissioners of all zones are holding meetings with the deputy commissioners of all 15 districts.

"All DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their areas. They have already briefed their officers like ACPs and SHOs. DCPs are personally monitoring their area and Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation," said the source.

A police officer said that vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and other crowded places.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, in a statement, said, "As part of ongoing anti-terror measures, the police conducted a thorough security inspection at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, a vital public installation. During the visit, CISF personnel were briefed, and a focused coordination meeting was held." "The station is secured with 41 operational CCTV cameras monitoring every critical point. In each shift, 7 male and 2 female CISF personnel remain deployed to ensure robust, round-the-clock security. This will ensure the safety of the commuters," he added.

Bomb Disposal Squads carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations.

"The district's BDS team conducted anti-sabotage checks at malls, markets, hotels and vital spots to ensure public safety throughout the district. The exercise strengthened vigilance and preparedness against potential threats," DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

Police checks in the city, especially at the bordering areas, have been ramped up, with all the vehicles entering Delhi being checked.

"We have intensified vehicle checking as part of anti-terror measures, reinforcing public safety and vigilance," DCP (Rohini) Amit Goel said. Additional security forces at vital locations like New Delhi, central Delhi, the cantonment area, and the IGI Airport have been deployed.

"Delhi is already on high alert, and security has been increased, especially at the tourist places. We also held meetings with the members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs). Security guards at various locations have also been briefed and sensitised to stay alert, report suspicious activities, and maintain close liaison with the local police. Surprised pickets were installed at various districts for vehicle checking," another senior officer said in a statement.

The officer said police are also monitoring social media platforms.

Mock drills were conducted in several areas simulating real-time emergency scenarios, involving the active participation of local authorities, police, fire services, medical teams, civil defence volunteers, and disaster management units. PTI SSJ BM SSJ VN VN