Security beefed up across Jharkhand for Durga Puja

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) Security was beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Durga Puja, with drones, CCTV cameras, and large contingents of forces keeping a close watch on high-traffic urban pockets, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The five-day festival has already begun, with thousands of people thronging the pandals since Saturday.

Social media monitoring and women's safety on the road are the two main focus areas for the police during the Durga Puja, the officer said.

In state capital Ranchi, two companies of central paramilitary forces and over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed, he said.

Ranchi's IG Manoj Kaushik reviewed the security preparedness for Durga Puja along with top police officials, including SSP Rakesh Ranjan, SP (City) Paras Rana and SP (Rural) Pravin Pushkar, on Saturday.

"The focus is on maintaining peace. Sensitive areas have been identified, and additional police forces are being deployed there. Drones and CCTV will be used for surveillance," Kaushik said.

Temporary control rooms have been set up and quick response teams deployed near the puja pandals.

Ranchi's SP (Traffic) Rakesh Singh said around 1,100 traffic personnel will be deployed across the city to manage the festive rush.

The special traffic plan implemented for the festival will be in force till October 3, he said.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering the city between 8 am and 4 am during this period, according to an order.

In Ranchi, around 160 Durga Puja pandals have been set up.

A total of 11,000 additional personnel have deployed to maintain law and order across the state during the festival, another official said.

Mock drills and flag marches were held in most districts of the state on Saturday. PTI SAN SOM