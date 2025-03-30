Security beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Eid, Ram Navami

Ranchi, Mar 30 (PTI) Security was beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Eid, Sarhul and Ram Navami, an official said on Sunday.

CCTV cameras, drones, and personnel equipped with video cameras are being deployed at key locations to monitor gatherings, he said.

Eid-al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Monday, while tribal festival Sarhul will be observed on April 1, and Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6.

Mock drills were carried out in several districts on Saturday to ensure the preparedness of the police force to tackle any situation.

DGP Anurag Gupta reviewed the security preparedness for the festivals on March 26, and asked the SPs to follow the 25-point plan of action prepared by the special branch.

Special arrangements are being made for sensitive places such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag and Giridih, a senior official said.

Ranchi's Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said, "An adequate number of police forces will be deployed, CCTV cameras are being installed as needed, and drone cameras will also be used to ensure that anti-social elements do not take any advantage." He said traffic disruptions will not be allowed in any way, and routes will be diverted keeping this in mind.

Medical teams will be deployed during the Sarhul and Ram Navami processions, he added.

"The Health Department will deploy medical teams along with ambulances during the processions. Additionally, health teams will also be stationed at key locations," Bhajantri said. PTI SAN SOM