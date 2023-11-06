Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of polling for assembly elections

Aizawl, Nov 6 (PTI) Security was beefed up across Mizoram and at the international borders in the state ahead of polling for the assembly elections on Tuesday, officials said.

Voting for the 40-member assembly will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, they said.

Extensive security arrangements have been made and the state's borders have been sealed in view of the polling, Inspector-General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

A total of 7,200 security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, he said.

"In all, 1,831 police officers from Mizoram, along with 2,527 Special Armed Police Force (SAPF) personnel and 2,700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed across the state," he added.

Besides, 160 personnel of the Mizoram Reserved Home Guards have also been deployed for election duty, Khiangte said.

The state has international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and shares inter-state borders with Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

"No untoward incidents have been reported during the campaign, which witnessed a large number of VVIPs visiting the state. This peaceful environment reflects Mizoram's commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a fair electoral process," the state police said in a statement on Monday.

Urging the people to continue maintaining peace during the polling, the police said that it is committed to ensuring a "secure and safe" electoral process.

"We are dedicated to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of every citizen. Our officers will be deployed throughout the state, working in coordination with other security agencies to maintain peace and order on the day of the elections," the statement said.

About 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates in the 40 seats.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting 23 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in four seats. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI CORR SOM