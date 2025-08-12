Security beefed up along India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya ahead of Independence Day

Shillong, Aug 12 (PTI) Security was beefed up along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in view of Independence Day, a BSF official said on Tuesday.

'Operation Alert' is being carried out in close coordination with the Meghalaya Police and other law enforcement agencies, he said.

Additional troops have been deployed in the forward areas, he said.

The operation includes intensified area domination, round-the-clock patrolling, surprise naka checks, and riverine patrols to plug border gaps, with a focus on countering cattle smuggling, contraband movement, and illegal crossings, he added.

"Operation Alert reflects the force's commitment to safeguarding national security during the festive season and preventing any disruption by inimical forces," said OP Upadhyay, the inspector general of BSF's Meghalaya Frontier.

The operation will continue till August 16, maintaining a robust security grid across the entire frontier, he said.

Last week, a group of armed Bangladeshi men allegedly robbed a shop near the border in South West Khasi Hills district, and attempted to kidnap its owner. Six of those in the group, including a Bangladeshi Police constable, were arrested within the next two days. PTI JOP SOM