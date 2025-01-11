Security beefed up around Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Ganderbal ahead of inauguration

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Security has been beefed up around the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district which is likely to be thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13, officials said on Saturday.

The prime minister is likely to address a public rally after the inauguration of the tunnel in Gagangir in the Sonamarg area of the central Kashmir district, they said.

The security has also been strengthened in many areas of the valley, including Srinagar.

"Security has been tightened near the Z-Morh tunnel. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place and the PM's security team, comprising SPG personnel, has taken over the venue," the officials said.

They said the venue is now off-limits for the public.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and the Army are part of the security apparatus for Monday's inauguration. Extensive area domination exercises, searches and patrols are being conducted for the smooth conduct of the event, the officials said.

They said sharpshooters have been deployed at vulnerable points while aerial and technical surveillance, including through drones, is also being undertaken. The area is being monitored round-the-clock, they added.

A doctor and six non-local labourers were killed in a terrorist attack near the tunnel site in the Gagangir area on October 20 last year.

Authorities have closed the Srinagar-Leh national highway from Saturday to Monday "due to icy road conditions caused by inclement weather and to facilitate maintenance work by road maintenance agencies".

However, it is widely perceived that the arterial road link between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been shut for the PM's visit.

Meanwhile, security has also been strengthened in Ganderbal district and the neighbouring Srinagar.

"Tight security is being maintained along the Srinagar-Sonamarg road passing through Ganderbal and area domination exercises are being conducted," the officials said.

The deployment of security personnel has been increased in vulnerable areas and checkpoints have been set up at several places, they said.

Checking and frisking of people and vehicles have been intensified while patrolling exercises are also taking place, they said.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the strategic 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel will be a major step towards making the Ladakh region accessible by road throughout the year. The work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed last year.

The soft opening of the tunnel was done in February 2024.

The tunnel is vital in terms of the defence needs of the country in the Ladakh region and also connecting the youngest union territory to the rest of the country.

Situated at an altitude of 8,650 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road tunnel equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.

The tunnel ensures seamless connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg, and will ease summer travel to Ladakh.

Along with the under-construction Zojila tunnel, the Z-Morh tunnel will ensure uninterrupted connectivity to Baltal and Ladakh regions for civilian and military traffic.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which oversees the project, has said that the "engineering marvel" is a game changer for the region.

"The Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir is a game-changer for the region, offering more than just a connection between Gagangir and Sonamarg. This engineering marvel is poised to unlock the full potential of the region's trade and tourism sectors," the NHIDCL said on X.

It said the tunnel is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that provide real-time updates and seamless connectivity for users. This futuristic infrastructure will not only enhance the travel experience but also set a new standard for road connectivity in the region. PTI SSB DIV DIV