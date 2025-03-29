Security beefed up as email threatens IED attack on Goa DGP's office

Panaji: Goa Police are on high alert after an e-mail on Saturday threatened an IED attack on the state Director General of Police's office, a statement said.

Security was tightened at the police headquarters in Panaji and the official residence of DGP Alok Kumar after a message was received at 9:09 AM on the DGP's email ID containing the threat of an IED attack targeting the DGP office.

"Immediately, Goa Police's security unit and District Police were put on high alert. They are conducting checks based on standard operating procedures," the Goa Police stated.

Police said the cybercrime unit is investigating the origin of the email.