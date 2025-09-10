Security beefed up at Delhi Kalkaji temple after sevadar's murder

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Security has been beefed up at southeast Delhi's Kalkaji temple in the wake of the murder of a sevadar last month, an officer said on Wednesday.

Sevadar Yogendra Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men outside the temple on the night of August 29.

The incident has come ahead of the Navratri, and has caused concerns among the public, the officer said.

Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the murder.

"Additional security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed in and around the temple premises. Police pickets and patrols have been strengthened to prevent any untoward incident," the officer added. PTI BM ANM VN VN