Security beefed up at Mizoram-Tripura border after blast at under-construction tourist facility

Agartala/ Aizawl, May 29 (PTI) Security was beefed up along the Tripura-Mizoram border after a low-intensity blast at an under-construction tourist facility, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday at Betlingchhip in North Tripura district, where the state government is developing an eco-park along with other tourist amenities, including a cafeteria.

Betlingchhip, the highest peak of Tripura, is located near the Phuldungsei village in Mizoram's Mamit district. The area is also claimed by Mizoram.

Construction of the tourist facility was put on hold by the Tripura government after Mizoram objected to it recently, officials said.

Mizoram's Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) H Ramthlengliana told PTI on Wednesday that low-intensity explosives were used to damage the facility.

However, North Tripura's SP Avinesh Kumar Rai on Thursday said an investigation was underway to ascertain if an explosion had happened there.

"The under-construction eco-park and cafeteria at Betlingchhip were damaged. Locals claimed they heard a blast. However, we are yet to ascertain that. A forensic team has gathered evidence from the spot, and its report will state whether an explosion occurred. An investigation is underway," he told PTI.

Rai said he has been in touch with the SP of Mizoram's Mamit district, who assured help in the investigation of the incident.

"Additional forces have been deployed at Betlingchhip to avoid any untoward incident. Now the situation there is normal," he said.

An FIR was lodged at the Vangmun police station, but no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Mizoram shares a 66-km-long border with Tripura.

Tensions recently flared along the interstate boundary after Mizoram's civil society groups and students' organisations opposed the construction of the facility.

Condemning the incident, Mizoram's apex students' body, MZP, said it is being seen as a "mischievous act" to put the blame on Mizos.

MZP general secretary Chinkhanmanga Thomte said the Lalduhoma government must investigate the incident and prevent further construction of the facility by Tripura as the area is in Mizoram's territory.

The MZP also urged the Mizoram government to deploy police in the area to protect the state's territory and prevent any law and order issues.