Security beefed up for Independence Day celebrations in Manipur

Imphal: Security measures have been beefed up at several parts of Manipur, including the state capital Imphal, for the Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

Deployment of security personnel from state and Central Armed Police Force units, along with Army and Assam Rifles, has been increased along important crossings in and around Imphal, including Keisampat and Moirangkhom junctions, they said.

Preparations are also underway for the Independence Day celebrations across the state with CRPF, police, Assam Rifles personnel and students joining rehearsals for the march past to be held on August 15 at Ist Manipur Rifles ground and district headquarters, officials said.

As part of security measures, CRPF units on Wednesday also "established mobile Check Post (MCP) at different strategic places in the state," the force said in a post on X.

"A total of 443 vehicles were inspected, and 722 individuals were frisked", it said.

Several outlawed outfits have called for a general strike on Friday.