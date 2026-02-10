Security beefed up for peaceful conduct of urban local bodies polls in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Telangana Police has made elaborate arrangements for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the Urban local bodies elections scheduled for February 11, a top police official said on Tuesday.

Adequate bandobust arrangements have been made for elections to seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities, state Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy told reporters here.

Of the 8,203 polling stations --1,302 have been categorised as hyper sensitive and 1,926 sensitive and special arrangements were made with deployment of forces, he said.

He appealed to all the voters to cast their votes freely without any fear and execrise their franchise.

"Visible policing has increased. We are confident that the elections will be held peacefully," Reddy said.

He said 100 per cent web casting inside all polling stations and outside at hyper sensitive polling stations has been ensured.

A total of 1,183 licensed weapons have been deposited, he said, adding 4,318 people have been bound over.

A total of 142 FIRs were registered for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), he said.

Police made a total seizure of Rs 3.09 crore, including Rs 1.29 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 1.21 crore, drugs worth Rs 15.7 lakh and freebies worth Rs 13 lakh over the past 15 days.

The campaign for elections to ULBs concluded on Monday.