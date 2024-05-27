Security beefed up in AP ahead of vote counting

Amaravati, May 27 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that vote counting is peaceful across Andhra Pradesh on June 4, state Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Monday.

In the wake of poll-related violence reported at some places in the southern state, the top election official said, "Twenty companies of security forces (central armed police forces) have been allocated for the state and pickets are being set up." Besides identifying sensitive centres, he noted that people suspected to create trouble are being zeroed in on.

Declaring the election results day as a 'dry day' (alcohol will be unavailable), Meena said that prohibitory orders will be imposed for as long as required.

Andhra Pradesh went to simultaneous polls for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats on May 13. PTI STH ROH