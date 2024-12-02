Security beefed up in Bangladesh mission in Tripura amid protests

Agartala, Dec 2 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in and around the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Tripura following an attempt to "breach peace" during submission of a memorandum by a group of people on Monday, police said.

Even as a six-member delegation of Hindu Sangharsh Samity, a VHP affiliate which staged a protest rally over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, was allowed inside the assistant high commission to submit a memorandum in this regard, a few "additional people" entered the premises and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, West Tripura Additional SP Chiranjib Chakraborty told PTI.

"However, there was no breach of peace or trouble inside the Bangladesh mission as we drove out the protesters immediately," he said.

On alleged burning of a Bangladesh flag, he said police have received such a report and are verifying the video footage.

"We have not received any formal complaint from the Bangladesh mission over today's incident so far," he said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) A Ramesh Reddy visited the Bangladesh mission to inspect the security arrangements.

"The security in and around the Bangladesh mission has been tightened and additional forces have been deployed," Chakraborty said.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people took out a massive rally in Agartala demanding the immediate release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Prabhu and stoppage of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The rally was taken out under the banner of Hindu Sangharsh Samity near Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office here.

Speaking to reporters, VHP's Tripura chapter secretary Sankar Roy said, "Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, attacks are being carried out on Hindu temples and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh." "Recently, ISKCON's Chinmoy Prabhu raised voice against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and was arrested and sent to prison on false charges. We want his unconditional release," Roy added.

"We want the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the arrest of Prabhu on false charges and attacks on Hindus with the Bangladesh government immediately," he said.

A memorandum was submitted to the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mohammad, over the issue. PTI PS ACD