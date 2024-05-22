Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of PM Modi's Dwarka rally

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in parts of the national capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police on Wednesday said.

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory informing the public about traffic diversions and asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

A heavy deployment of force has been made to maintain law and order.

"Deployment of police force along with paramilitary forces will be there. As Dwarka area also shares its boundaries with Haryana, there will be strict vigil and extra checking points to ensure smooth functioning," a senior police officer said.

According to the advisory, the PM will visit the DDA Park in Dwarka's Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall, at 6 pm to address a rally.

A large number of people are expected to turn up to see him, which may affect traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

Traffic will be diverted from ISKCON Chowk, Om Apartment Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Dwarka Mor, Kargil Chowk, and Rajpuri crossing, among other places, the advisory said.

It asked people to avoid Dwarka road number 201, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall, up to Peepal Chowk, Road number 205 and Road number 210.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will go to polls on May 25.