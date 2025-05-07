Security beefed up in Delhi following 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Security in the national capital has been intensified with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at key locations following 'Operation Sindoor', an official said.

A senior police officer said that the national capital was already on high alert and multiple agencies will carry out mock drills on Wednesday at 4 pm.

"We have deployed more security personnel at key locations. Delhi Police is fully alert and no one will be allowed to breach law and order. Teams are keeping strict vigil on vital locations and monitoring social media platforms," said the officer. PTI BM MNK MNK