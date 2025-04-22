Security beefed up in Delhi following terror attack in Pahalgam

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in the national capital following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

In response to the attack, the Delhi Police ramped up security across the city, focusing particularly on tourist hotspots and border checkpoints, officials said, confirming that checking and surveillance have been intensified.

They said traffic movement has also been regulated in sensitive zones.

The alert coincides with the ongoing visit of US Vice President J D Vance as security has already been strengthened in Delhi and other cities.

The 26 dead in the Pahalgam terror attack included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the toll was still being ascertained and described the attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years". PTI BM KSS KSS