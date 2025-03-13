Security beefed up in Gurugram ahead of Holi

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have set up 62 additional checkpoints to maintain law and order and traffic in the city during Holi festivities on Friday, officials said.

A total of 72 Police ERVs and 135 Police Riders teams will be deployed for quick response, they said.

According to the police, 37 checkpoints have been set up in all four police zones -- East, West, South and Manesar -- for general duty while 25 checkpoints have been set up by the traffic police in these zones.

"Strict security arrangements will be made to ensure peace in the city on Holi. More than 100 police personnel will be deployed at the checkpoints to keep a check on triple riding on two-wheelers, driving without helmet and drunk driving,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Strict action will be taken against those who will create a ruckus on the roads, the spokesperson said.

“All SHOs have been instructed to check hooliganism in their respective areas and take strict action against the miscreants,” the spokesperson said.

The Gurugram Police is also keeping a close watch on social media and monitoring it round-the-clock.

“If anyone posts content related to hate speech or inflammatory speech on social media, the police will register a case and take strict legal action,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, a police force has been deployed with special guidelines in crowded areas like cinema halls, malls, bus stands and railway stations, the official said.