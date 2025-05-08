Security beefed up in Himachal districts bordering Punjab amid India-Pak tensions

Hamirpur/Una/Bilaspur (HP), May 8 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, security has been beefed up in Himachal Pradesh's districts bordering Punjab, including Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur, police said on Thursday.

Security has been stepped up at all border points with Punjab as a precautionary measure; vehicles entering the state are being checked, and teams have been deployed to keep a vigil on suspicious elements, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said.

With famous temples like Baba Balak Nath, Maa Chintpurni and Maa Naina Devi located in Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur districts, police have intensified security checks there, an official spokesperson told PTI.

Police patrolling on the premises of the temples and their surrounding areas have been intensified while devotees have been asked to remain alert, officials said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed officials, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts, to be vigilant.