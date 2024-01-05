Security beefed up in Himachal's Hamirpur for V-P Dhankhar's visit

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 5 (PTI) Security has been beefed with 36 police officers and more than 1,000 personnel being deputed to keep vigil during Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's day-long Hamirpur tour on January 6, Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said on Friday.

According to his itinerary, Dhankhar will participate in two programmes at the Dosadka Police Ground and the National Institute of Technology, officials said.

The vice-president will be the chief guest at the 500th centre of 'Ek Se Shrestha' at the police ground after which he will interact with students of National Institute of Technology and Career Point University on the "Role of Youth in Developed India - 2027".

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Bairwa said all arrangements have been made for Dhankhar's visit. PTI COR BPL SZM